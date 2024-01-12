Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 48.09. However, the company has experienced a 10.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.5% in Smartsheet (SMAR). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is $56.55, which is $7.98 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 130.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMAR on January 12, 2024 was 1.20M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

SMAR’s stock has seen a 10.24% increase for the week, with a 7.55% rise in the past month and a 11.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Smartsheet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for SMAR’s stock, with a 14.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMAR Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.73. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 7,632 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Jan 02. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 12,733 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $356,365 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $47.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 14,376 shares at $105,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.