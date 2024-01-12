SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for SMRT is 166.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on January 12, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) has plunged by -0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 2.84, but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Telus International (TIXT) or SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SMRT’s Market Performance

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has seen a -4.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.37% decline in the past month and a 1.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.52% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Beard Alana, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.32 back on Dec 14. After this action, Beard Alana now owns 67,412 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $9,960 using the latest closing price.

STROHM BRUCE C, the Director of SmartRent Inc, purchase 44,000 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that STROHM BRUCE C is holding 226,561 shares at $131,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -14.53, with -9.88 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.