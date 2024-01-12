Should You Invest in Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Now?

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TIPT is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIPT is $2.94, The public float for TIPT is 21.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for TIPT on January 12, 2024 was 69.17K shares.

TIPT) stock’s latest price update

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT)’s stock price has surge by 4.74relation to previous closing price of 19.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Scott McKinney – CFO Michael G. Barnes – Executive Chairman Jonathan Ilany – CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings and welcome to the Tiptree Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

TIPT’s Market Performance

Tiptree Inc (TIPT) has seen a 9.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.31% gain in the past month and a 28.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for TIPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for TIPT’s stock, with a 30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIPT Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIPT rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, Tiptree Inc saw 8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIPT starting from Rifkind Neil Charles, who sale 18,184 shares at the price of $19.54 back on Jan 08. After this action, Rifkind Neil Charles now owns 16,641 shares of Tiptree Inc, valued at $355,279 using the latest closing price.

Rifkind Neil Charles, the General Counsel and Secretary of Tiptree Inc, sale 2,816 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Rifkind Neil Charles is holding 34,825 shares at $54,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tiptree Inc stands at -0.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value 2.02, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Tiptree Inc (TIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 82.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.33. Total debt to assets is 11.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tiptree Inc (TIPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.