Should You Invest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Now?

The public float for REAX is 88.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for REAX on January 12, 2024 was 111.95K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has increased by 14.36 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a 15.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Conference Details: Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/reax/2252448 Real’s remarks will be broadcast liv.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

REAX’s Market Performance

REAX’s stock has risen by 15.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.64% and a quarterly rise of 38.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for The Real Brokerage Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.01% for REAX stock, with a simple moving average of 36.88% for the last 200 days.

REAX Trading at 39.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +52.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -118.11, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.