Should You Invest in Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Now?

The public float for SOPA is 13.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for SOPA on January 12, 2024 was 820.46K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

SOPA’s Market Performance

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has experienced a -5.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.11% drop in the past month, and a -28.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.87% for SOPA’s stock, with a -51.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2815. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Equity return is now at value -116.07, with -72.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.