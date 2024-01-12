Should You Invest in BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Now?

The public float for BCAB is 36.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.96% of that float. The average trading volume for BCAB on January 12, 2024 was 500.74K shares.

BCAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) has decreased by -6.95 when compared to last closing price of 2.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bruce Mackle – Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Jay Short – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder Richard Waldron – Chief Financial Officer Eric Sievers – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Cheng – JPMorgan Kaveri Pohlman – BTIG Dev Prasad – Jefferies Arthur He – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BioAtla Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

BCAB’s Market Performance

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has seen a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.95% gain in the past month and a 31.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.29% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for BCAB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCAB Trading at 27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, BioAtla Inc saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from MCBRINN SYLVIA, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Dec 26. After this action, MCBRINN SYLVIA now owns 15,125 shares of BioAtla Inc, valued at $9,320 using the latest closing price.

SHORT JAY M PHD, the Chief Executive Officer of BioAtla Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that SHORT JAY M PHD is holding 1,439,283 shares at $106,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

The total capital return value is set at -54.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -104.56, with -72.89 for asset returns.

Based on BioAtla Inc (BCAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.16. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.