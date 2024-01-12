Should You Invest in AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) Now?

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMKR is $33.63, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 114.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AMKR on January 12, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 30.40. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The Dow Jones index closed higher on Friday, with all three major indices recording gains for the seventh straight week. As of Friday, the Dow is higher by around 3.8% for the month, while the S&P 500 has added 3.3% during the period.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month and a 30.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for AMKR’s stock, with a 17.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMKR Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.33. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc. saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $33.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc., valued at $90,315 using the latest closing price.

Carolin Roger Anthony, the Director of AMKOR Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $28.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Carolin Roger Anthony is holding 48,392 shares at $566,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.05 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.