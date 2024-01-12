Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has dropped by -1.62 compared to previous close of 68.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Shake Shack (SHAK) benefits from expansion efforts, robust same-shack sales and digitalization.

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2140.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SHAK is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHAK is $73.45, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SHAK on January 12, 2024 was 798.62K shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK stock saw an increase of -3.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.90% and a quarterly increase of 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for SHAK’s stock, with a 3.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SHAK Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.04. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 771 shares at the price of $75.07 back on Dec 26. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 5,740 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $57,877 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc, sale 1,987 shares at $69.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,511 shares at $138,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value 0.57, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.