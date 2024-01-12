Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI) has seen a 5.49% increase in the past week, with a 17.02% gain in the past month, and a 18.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for ASAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for ASAI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI) is 23.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASAI is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ASAI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 12, 2024, ASAI’s average trading volume was 518.28K shares.

ASAI) stock’s latest price update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASAI)’s stock price has increased by 3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 13.80. However, the company has seen a 5.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Gabrielle Helu – Investor Relations Director Belmiro Gomes – Chief Executive Officer Danny Sabbag – Chief Financial Officer Wlamir dos Anjos – Vice President, Logistics and Commercial Anderson Castilho – Vice President, Operational Conference Call Participants Joseph Giordano – JPMorgan Vinicius Strano – UBS Danniela Eiger – XP Ruben Couto – Santander Joao Soares – Citibank Luiz Guanais – BTG Pactual Vitor Pini – Safra Thiago Macruz – Itau BBA Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Vinicius Pretto – Bank of America Andrew Ruben – Morgan Stanley Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting.

ASAI Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 2.12 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (ASAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.