Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.91 in relation to its previous close of 20.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Semtech (SMTC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Semtech Corp. (SMTC) by analysts is $31.40, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.75% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of SMTC was 2.29M shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a -16.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SMTC Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Summers Sylvia, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Summers Sylvia now owns 13,008 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $358,304 using the latest closing price.

Rodensky Michael W, the SVP of Semtech Corp., sale 18,227 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rodensky Michael W is holding 0 shares at $464,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -88.88, with -28.57 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.