SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLQT is 0.44.

The public float for SLQT is 132.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On January 12, 2024, SLQT’s average trading volume was 465.04K shares.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, however, the company has experienced a 0.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that SelectQuote, Inc. is a small-cap online insurance broker with a stock that has had a huge decline since coming public in early 2020. However, the company has made some progress in reducing costs and the shares saw some significant insider purchases in May and September of this year. Time to buy into this improving story? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.66% drop in the past month, and a 1.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.62% for SLQT’s stock, with a -19.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SLQT Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3781. In addition, SelectQuote Inc saw -11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Matthews Joshua Brandon, who purchase 97,500 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Sep 18. After this action, Matthews Joshua Brandon now owns 400,937 shares of SelectQuote Inc, valued at $113,295 using the latest closing price.

GRANT W THOMAS II, the Director of SelectQuote Inc, purchase 220,100 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that GRANT W THOMAS II is holding 220,100 shares at $256,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Equity return is now at value -13.99, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.