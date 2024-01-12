SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has increased by 0.87 when compared to last closing price of 62.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Rising demand for the SWP, solid AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and global presence will keep aiding SEI Investments’ (SEIC) growth amid steadily rising expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEIC is $67.50, which is $1.8 above the current price. The public float for SEIC is 108.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEIC on January 12, 2024 was 563.53K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC’s stock has seen a 1.07% increase for the week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month and a 9.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for SEI Investments Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for SEIC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SEIC Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.26. In addition, SEI Investments Co. saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $59.97 back on Dec 04. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 8,030,834 shares of SEI Investments Co., valued at $281,854 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co., sale 29,343 shares at $59.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 8,029,315 shares at $1,754,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+84.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Co. stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 24.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.38. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 19.34 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Co. (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.47. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.