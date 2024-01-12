SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 242.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that SBA Communications is a cell tower REIT with a market cap of $26 billion. The company has both domestic and international towers, with domestic towers representing a larger portion of the total value. SBAC has demonstrated strong organic growth in tower leasing and has delivered excellent growth in FFO and AFFO per share.

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) is $273.07, which is $29.52 above the current market price. The public float for SBAC is 106.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBAC on January 12, 2024 was 815.21K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC stock saw a decrease of -4.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.24% and a quarterly a decrease of 18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for SBA Communications Corp (SBAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for SBAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $285 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SBAC Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.15. In addition, SBA Communications Corp saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from SILBERSTEIN JASON V, who sale 16,465 shares at the price of $255.44 back on Dec 14. After this action, SILBERSTEIN JASON V now owns 29,908 shares of SBA Communications Corp, valued at $4,205,886 using the latest closing price.

Lazarus Brian D, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of SBA Communications Corp, sale 20,605 shares at $249.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Lazarus Brian D is holding 7,085 shares at $5,137,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corp stands at +17.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.