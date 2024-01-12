Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.24 in relation to its previous close of 3.87. However, the company has experienced a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Safe Bulkers has 46 vessels, 22 of them equipped with scrubbers. The average age of the fleet is ten years. SB is focused on period and time charter operations. Despite the constant capital investment in updating its fleet, SB maintains a healthy balance sheet with 57% total debt to equity and 37.4% total liabilities to total assets. SB has top margins and returns compared to similar-sized companies; apart from that, its management excels at capital allocation.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE: SB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SB is 0.99.

The public float for SB is 63.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SB on January 12, 2024 was 679.87K shares.

SB’s Market Performance

The stock of Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) has seen a -5.81% decrease in the past week, with a 4.48% rise in the past month, and a 19.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Safe Bulkers, Inc saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 6.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.