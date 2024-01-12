Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for SDOT is 28.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of SDOT was 207.61K shares.

SDOT) stock's latest price update

The stock of Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) has increased by 2.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Sadot Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Frank Pogubila – Investor Relations Michael Roper – CEO Jennifer Black – CFO Kevin Mohan – Chairman Benjamin Petel – Managing Member Conference Call Participants Remington Smith – Alliance Global Partners Thomas Kerr – Zacks Frank Pogubila Welcome everyone to Sadot Group Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Before we get started, we would like to state that this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SDOT’s Market Performance

SDOT’s stock has fallen by -5.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.87% and a quarterly drop of -47.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for Sadot Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for SDOT’s stock, with a -59.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -24.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4091. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Errington David, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Dec 12. After this action, Errington David now owns 30,156 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $3,986 using the latest closing price.

Black Jennifer Kay, the Chief Financial Officer of Sadot Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Black Jennifer Kay is holding 60,800 shares at $5,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -14.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.