Rockwell Automation Inc’s (ROK) Stock: A 0.13% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a 9.05% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for ROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for ROK’s stock, with a 4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) is $306.24, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on January 12, 2024 was 881.89K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 302.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that One very promising and innovative area of technology is robotics. Finding the best robotics stocks is not only a stroke of luck for savvy investors looking to exploit this highly-growing industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $360 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ROK Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $305.78. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 6,644 shares at the price of $279.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 73,715 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $1,858,207 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 1,467 shares at $279.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 8,482 shares at $410,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.27 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.99. Equity return is now at value 43.95, with 12.52 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 93.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.