Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.06 in relation to its previous close of 17.22. However, the company has experienced a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The Zacks Security and Safety Services Industry is glowing among the industrial products sector as it is currently in the top 6% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) is $18.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for REZI is 143.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REZI on January 12, 2024 was 769.56K shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a -3.53% drop in the past month, and a 9.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for REZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for REZI’s stock, with a 2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REZI Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc saw -8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Theodore Phillip L., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.45 back on Nov 16. After this action, Theodore Phillip L. now owns 149,855 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc, valued at $329,000 using the latest closing price.

Beskid Tina M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Resideo Technologies Inc, sale 13,543 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Beskid Tina M is holding 41,259 shares at $233,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.