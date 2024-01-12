Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RLAY is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RLAY is 85.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on January 12, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

The stock price of Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has dropped by -2.07 compared to previous close of 11.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced that Sanjiv Patel, M.D.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY’s stock has fallen by -2.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.92% and a quarterly rise of 28.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Relay Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for RLAY’s stock, with a 6.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RLAY Trading at 22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 977 shares at the price of $11.51 back on Dec 27. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 234,056 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,245 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sale 294 shares at $11.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Adams Brian is holding 129,667 shares at $3,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -36.67, with -31.41 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.