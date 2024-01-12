REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) has increased by 22.81 when compared to last closing price of 4.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 29.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The consensus price target hints at a 62.4% upside potential for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for REE is 6.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REE on January 12, 2024 was 72.36K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has seen a 29.15% increase in the past week, with a 30.02% rise in the past month, and a 34.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.41% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.85% for REE’s stock, with a -22.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REE Trading at 28.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +40.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +29.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw 12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -98.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.