Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has decreased by -1.26 when compared to last closing price of 7.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Redwood Trust recently cut its dividend again. MPLX has increased its higher-yielding payout every year since it came public.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RWT is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is $8.40, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 117.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On January 12, 2024, RWT’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a 0.57% increase in the past week, with a 0.28% rise in the past month, and a -3.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for RWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for RWT’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RWT Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -6.31, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.