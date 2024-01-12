Real-Time Update: Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a -1.34% decrease in the past week, with a 9.57% gain in the past month, and a -3.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Golar Lng (GLNG) by analysts is $30.68, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 97.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of GLNG was 936.17K shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 23.02, but the company has seen a -1.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Golar LNG (GLNG) is being hurt by pandemic gloom and supply-chain disruptions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GLNG Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Golar Lng saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.