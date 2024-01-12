Real-Time Update: AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, RCEL stock has gone up by 13.80%, with a monthly gain of 12.02% and a quarterly surge of 26.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for AVITA Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.06% for RCEL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCEL is 24.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCEL on January 12, 2024 was 164.18K shares.

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has increased by 3.61 when compared to last closing price of 13.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RCEL Trading at 18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw 4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from CORBETT JAMES, who sale 1,445 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Dec 26. After this action, CORBETT JAMES now owns 11,580 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $19,204 using the latest closing price.

COOK JEREMY CURNOCK, the Director of AVITA Medical Inc, sale 2,518 shares at $12.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that COOK JEREMY CURNOCK is holding 20,596 shares at $30,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.51 for the present operating margin

+82.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AVITA Medical Inc stands at -77.47. The total capital return value is set at -30.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.46. Equity return is now at value -44.61, with -37.21 for asset returns.

Based on AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.