RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for RAPT is 28.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAPT on January 12, 2024 was 437.77K shares.

RAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 24.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has experienced a 2.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.23% rise in the past month, and a 75.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for RAPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for RAPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $34 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RAPT Trading at 36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +39.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from Brockstedt Dirk G., who sale 898 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Jan 05. After this action, Brockstedt Dirk G. now owns 27,820 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, valued at $20,456 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $21.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 15,020 shares at $54,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc stands at -5490.37. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -60.13, with -53.21 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.