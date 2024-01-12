Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of QH was 29.79K shares.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has plunge by -13.58relation to previous closing price of 1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

QH’s Market Performance

Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has experienced a -25.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.58% drop in the past month, and a -23.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.81% for QH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.30% for QH’s stock, with a -36.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -30.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH fell by -25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3822. In addition, Quhuo Ltd ADR saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Ltd ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.