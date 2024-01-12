Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR): A Technical Analysis

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is $218.21, which is $15.74 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 143.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on January 12, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 203.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that It appears the Federal Reserve is clearly done raising interest rates, and large investors are becoming more bullish. So, with the economic outlook strong, investing in growth stocks now is smart.

PWR’s Market Performance

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has seen a 1.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.35% gain in the past month and a 12.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for PWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for PWR’s stock, with a 8.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWR Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.10. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc. saw -6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services, Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services, Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 12.45, with 4.89 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.