Qualys Inc (QLYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS)’s stock price has soared by 1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 188.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Here we have picked five top-ranked mid-cap tech stocks, monday.com (MNDY), Qualys (QLYS), Gitlab (GTLB), Fabrinet (FN) and Smartsheet (SMAR), which are well-poised to post solid returns this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is 51.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qualys Inc (QLYS) is $164.88, which is -$27.93 below the current market price. The public float for QLYS is 35.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.49% of that float. On January 12, 2024, QLYS’s average trading volume was 365.04K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Qualys Inc (QLYS) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 1.47% rise in the past month, and a 18.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for QLYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for QLYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QLYS Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.90. In addition, Qualys Inc saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Kim Joo Mi, who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $182.55 back on Jan 05. After this action, Kim Joo Mi now owns 100,493 shares of Qualys Inc, valued at $388,642 using the latest closing price.

POSEY BRUCE K, the Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $203.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that POSEY BRUCE K is holding 63,255 shares at $203,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.53 for the present operating margin

+78.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc stands at +22.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.31. Equity return is now at value 41.09, with 18.58 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.73. Total debt to assets is 5.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qualys Inc (QLYS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.