Qifu Technology Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month and a -9.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for QFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QFIN is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QFIN is $91.45, which is $8.47 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 144.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for QFIN on January 12, 2024 was 702.68K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.96 in relation to its previous close of 14.64. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks with high growth prospects. General Motors Company (GM), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Qifu Technology (QFIN), Centene (CNC) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) are some such stocks.

QFIN Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 21.19, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.