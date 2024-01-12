PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 122.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that PVH Corp. has shown strong business momentum, and I expect it to return to mid-single digit growth. The company’s 3Q23 performance exceeded expectations, with revenue growth of 3.6% and progress towards mid-single digit growth. PVH is seeing success in its direct-to-consumer strategy and understanding of customer preferences.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PVH Corp (PVH) by analysts is $119.60, which is -$5.57 below the current market price. The public float for PVH is 59.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of PVH was 959.52K shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

The stock of PVH Corp (PVH) has seen a 4.96% increase in the past week, with a 11.39% rise in the past month, and a 65.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for PVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for PVH’s stock, with a 41.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $126 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PVH Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.16. In addition, PVH Corp saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FULLER JULIE, who sale 3,650 shares at the price of $120.79 back on Dec 21. After this action, FULLER JULIE now owns 16,191 shares of PVH Corp, valued at $440,884 using the latest closing price.

HAGMAN MARTIJN, the CEO TH Global/PVH Europe of PVH Corp, sale 18,900 shares at $115.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HAGMAN MARTIJN is holding 49,514 shares at $2,186,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.38. Total debt to assets is 32.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, PVH Corp (PVH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.