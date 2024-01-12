PTC Inc (PTC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PTC Inc (PTC) is $184.26, which is $12.19 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 117.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTC on January 12, 2024 was 772.73K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.76relation to previous closing price of 169.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that PTC benefits from increasing demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.07% and a quarterly rise of 19.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for PTC Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for PTC’s stock, with a 19.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PTC Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.96. In addition, PTC Inc saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from SCHECHTER ROBERT, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $160.23 back on Dec 05. After this action, SCHECHTER ROBERT now owns 62,334 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $801,150 using the latest closing price.

Talvitie Kristian, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of PTC Inc, sale 1,588 shares at $158.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Talvitie Kristian is holding 47,128 shares at $251,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.73 for the present operating margin

+77.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 30.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PTC Inc (PTC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.