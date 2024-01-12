Prudential plc ADR (PUK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) is 15.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PUK is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prudential plc ADR (PUK) is $17.04, which is $12.79 above the current market price. PUK currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 12, 2024, PUK’s average trading volume was 669.05K shares.

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.39relation to previous closing price of 21.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that U.K. Dividend Stocks Portfolio: 2023 Year-End Review

PUK’s Market Performance

Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has seen a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.24% decline in the past month and a -5.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for PUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for PUK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.23% for the last 200 days.

PUK Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.90. In addition, Prudential plc ADR saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 11.31, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc ADR (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.