ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PMN is 0.65.

The public float for PMN is 4.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On January 12, 2024, PMN’s average trading volume was 23.06K shares.

PMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) has surged by 19.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.00, but the company has seen a 71.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Larry Altstiel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

PMN’s Market Performance

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) has seen a 71.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 123.36% gain in the past month and a 29.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.78% for PMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 87.08% for PMN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.47% for the last 200 days.

PMN Trading at 77.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.26%, as shares surge +98.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMN rose by +54.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.33. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. saw 107.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PMN

Equity return is now at value -451.53, with -145.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.