Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for PRME is 33.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.88% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of PRME was 569.14K shares.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.11 in comparison to its previous close of 8.68, however, the company has experienced a -9.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) points to an 111.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

PRME’s Market Performance

PRME’s stock has fallen by -9.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 10.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for Prime Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for PRME’s stock, with a -28.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRME Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -75.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.