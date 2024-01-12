Potbelly Corp’s (PBPB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PBPB stock has gone up by 20.22%, with a monthly gain of 42.45% and a quarterly surge of 73.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Potbelly Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.78% for PBPB’s stock, with a 46.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) Right Now?

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PBPB is at 1.32.

The public float for PBPB is 20.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PBPB on January 12, 2024 was 176.99K shares.

PBPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) has surged by 5.34 when compared to previous closing price of 12.36, but the company has seen a 20.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Potbelly (PBPB) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

PBPB Trading at 31.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +38.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBPB rose by +21.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Potbelly Corp saw 24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBPB starting from Wright Robert D., who purchase 3,254 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Aug 25. After this action, Wright Robert D. now owns 683,486 shares of Potbelly Corp, valued at $24,991 using the latest closing price.

Cirulis Steven, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corp, purchase 1,805 shares at $7.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Cirulis Steven is holding 317,613 shares at $14,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBPB

Equity return is now at value 91.28, with 2.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Potbelly Corp (PBPB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.