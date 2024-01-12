Portillos Inc (PTLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTLO is 47.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of PTLO was 656.35K shares.

The stock of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 14.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-02 that The fast-casual dining segment is part of the consumer discretionary sector. The segment is no stranger to acquisitions and mergers.

PTLO’s Market Performance

Portillos Inc (PTLO) has seen a -1.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.21% decline in the past month and a -0.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for PTLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.65% for PTLO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $20 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PTLO Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Portillos Inc saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Pratt Derrick Lee, who sale 1,827 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Jan 04. After this action, Pratt Derrick Lee now owns 23,599 shares of Portillos Inc, valued at $27,295 using the latest closing price.

Osanloo Michael, the President & CEO of Portillos Inc, sale 1,558 shares at $15.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Osanloo Michael is holding 143,116 shares at $24,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTLO

Equity return is now at value 5.45, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Portillos Inc (PTLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.