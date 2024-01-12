Polaris Inc (PII) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 88.62, however, the company has experienced a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) Right Now?

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

The public float for PII is 52.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PII on January 12, 2024 was 770.81K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

The stock of Polaris Inc (PII) has seen a -0.46% decrease in the past week, with a 4.45% rise in the past month, and a -7.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for PII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for PII’s stock, with a -16.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PII Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.23. In addition, Polaris Inc saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Mack Robert Paul, who sale 8,312 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Mack Robert Paul now owns 28,356 shares of Polaris Inc, valued at $1,080,560 using the latest closing price.

FARR KEVIN M, the Director of Polaris Inc, sale 3,225 shares at $133.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FARR KEVIN M is holding 14,645 shares at $429,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Equity return is now at value 50.73, with 11.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Polaris Inc (PII) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.