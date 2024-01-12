Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK): A Technical Analysis

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTK is 65.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on January 12, 2024 was 868.11K shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has dropped by -1.13 compared to previous close of 7.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that While it may be natural to stay with your winners, contrarian investors may want to consider stocks to recover in 2024. These are enterprises that didn’t quite pass muster last year.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has fallen by -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.64% and a quarterly drop of -18.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for PLTK’s stock, with a -21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.