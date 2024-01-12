Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRM is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRM is 145.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRM on January 12, 2024 was 1.41M shares.

PRM) stock’s latest price update

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 4.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that 2024 might be the year for Russell 2000 stocks. 2023 marked solid returns as the index posted a 15% jump since January but paled in comparison to the S&P 500’s 25% gain.

PRM’s Market Performance

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.72% gain in the past month and a 21.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for PRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for PRM’s stock, with a -22.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.25 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRM Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.08 for the present operating margin

+24.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at +25.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.92. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.