Penumbra Inc (PEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEN is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PEN is $276.64, which is $16.21 above the current price. The public float for PEN is 37.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEN on January 12, 2024 was 422.71K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PEN) stock’s latest price update

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.32relation to previous closing price of 249.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Stocks like DexCom Inc. (DXCM), Integer Holdings (ITGR), Penumbra (PEN), Haemonetics (HAE), Health Equity (HAE) and are likely to continue their strong performance in 2024.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN’s stock has risen by 11.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.19% and a quarterly rise of 19.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Penumbra Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for PEN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $265 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PEN Trading at 13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $248.48. In addition, Penumbra Inc saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Grewal Harpreet, who sale 170 shares at the price of $240.82 back on Jan 03. After this action, Grewal Harpreet now owns 8,980 shares of Penumbra Inc, valued at $40,939 using the latest closing price.

Sarna Surbhi, the Director of Penumbra Inc, sale 85 shares at $247.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Sarna Surbhi is holding 2,295 shares at $21,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.72 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value 3.91, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penumbra Inc (PEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.