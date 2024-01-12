PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has seen a -1.68% decrease in the past week, with a 7.19% gain in the past month, and a 9.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for PNNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for PNNT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNNT is 1.58.

The public float for PNNT is 63.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNNT on January 12, 2024 was 390.62K shares.

PNNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 7.07, but the company has seen a -1.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that For inventors looking for a financial compass to navigate the sea of investments, here is the realm of the “Dividend Dynasty.” Here, seven high-yield stocks stand as pillars of long-term wealth accumulation.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $6.75 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 1,565 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Dec 05. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 242,031 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $9,983 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 1,557 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 240,466 shares at $9,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.