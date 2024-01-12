Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY)’s stock price has dropped by -4.46 in relation to previous closing price of 159.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-04 that Paylocity, a cloud-based human resources and payroll software solutions company, acquired headcount planning firm Trace. The move will enable Paylocity to expand its platform and offer labor planning tools to model, forecast, implement and analyze headcount decisions, the company said in a Monday (Dec. 4) press release.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PCTY is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCTY is $201.99, which is $49.52 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 43.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for PCTY on January 12, 2024 was 523.77K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY stock saw a decrease of -4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for PCTY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $180 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PCTY Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.88. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corp saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Ross Katherine, who sale 2,233 shares at the price of $166.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ross Katherine now owns 16,517 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp, valued at $370,879 using the latest closing price.

Lohani Rachit, the Chief Technology Officer of Paylocity Holding Corp, sale 119 shares at $156.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Lohani Rachit is holding 45,775 shares at $18,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corp stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.