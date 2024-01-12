Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is above average at 34.27x. The 36-month beta value for PAYC is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAYC is $197.86, which is -$2.43 below than the current price. The public float for PAYC is 49.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on January 12, 2024 was 1.08M shares.

The stock price of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 202.00, but the company has seen a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that PAYC appears to be out of favor with investors, slumping by -15% over the past couple of months, even as other software offerings have delivered healthy positive returns. We highlight why the reaction to the Beti issue may be overdone and pick out various other encouraging facets associated with PAYC’s strategy. The risk-reward on the charts looks promising and buyback momentum could continue to step up.

PAYC’s Market Performance

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has seen a 1.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.84% gain in the past month and a -27.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for PAYC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for PAYC’s stock, with a -25.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $195 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PAYC Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.04. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Richison Chad R., who purchase 1 shares at the price of $201.86 back on Dec 14. After this action, Richison Chad R. now owns 4,703,908 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $202 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Chief Administrative Officer of Paycom Software Inc, sale 9,005 shares at $184.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 44,250 shares at $1,661,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 27.14, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.