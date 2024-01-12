PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has plunge by -11.41relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Stocks are up today as investors prepare for a Thanksgiving holiday with the latest insight into the economy from the Federal Reserve. The Fed released its meeting minutes yesterday and it offers insight into the agency’s future plans.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PXMD is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 0.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.95% of that float. The average trading volume for PXMD on January 12, 2024 was 2.01M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD stock saw a decrease of -15.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -87.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.85% for PaxMedica Inc (PXMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.44% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -94.96% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -54.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7671. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Rome Zachary, who sale 359 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Nov 27. After this action, Rome Zachary now owns 15,959 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $370 using the latest closing price.

Derby Michael, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc, sale 185 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Derby Michael is holding 25,650 shares at $190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value -1900.19, with -381.84 for asset returns.

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.