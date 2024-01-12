Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) has increased by 5.43 when compared to last closing price of 56.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Palomar (PLMR) is poised for growth banking on the strength of new business generated, strong retention rates, risk transfer strategy and solid capital position.

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLMR is at 0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLMR is 23.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PLMR on January 12, 2024 was 140.01K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR’s stock has seen a 2.19% increase for the week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month and a 14.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for Palomar Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for PLMR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLMR stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PLMR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLMR in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $64 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLMR Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.82. In addition, Palomar Holdings Inc saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Armstrong Mac, who sale 1,836 shares at the price of $54.51 back on Jan 01. After this action, Armstrong Mac now owns 38,995 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc, valued at $100,086 using the latest closing price.

Uchida T Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc, sale 376 shares at $54.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 01, which means that Uchida T Christopher is holding 29,686 shares at $20,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Palomar Holdings Inc stands at +15.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return is now at value 18.26, with 7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.09. Total debt to assets is 4.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.