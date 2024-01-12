Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTVE is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTVE is 39.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTVE on January 12, 2024 was 258.85K shares.

The stock of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 14.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Does Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PTVE’s Market Performance

PTVE’s stock has fallen by -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.24% and a quarterly rise of 79.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for PTVE’s stock, with a 59.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PTVE Trading at 18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc saw 4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value -15.93, with -3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 285.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.04. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.