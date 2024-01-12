Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) is above average at 419.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) is $47.90, which is $15.25 above the current market price. The public float for PCRX is 45.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCRX on January 12, 2024 was 541.31K shares.

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.57relation to previous closing price of 33.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 8:15 AM PT (11:15 AM EST) on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

PCRX’s Market Performance

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.51% rise in the past month, and a 8.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for PCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for PCRX’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $42 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PCRX Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.73. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from WINSTON ROY, who sale 509 shares at the price of $34.88 back on Aug 02. After this action, WINSTON ROY now owns 52,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc, valued at $17,751 using the latest closing price.

Riker Lauren Bullaro, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Pacira BioSciences Inc, sale 643 shares at $38.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Riker Lauren Bullaro is holding 22,687 shares at $25,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 0.87, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.