Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has gone down by -0.86% for the week, with a 13.40% rise in the past month and a 47.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.75% for OSUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for OSUR’s stock, with a 31.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Right Now?

Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) by analysts is $7.40, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for OSUR is 70.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of OSUR was 649.80K shares.

OSUR) stock’s latest price update

Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.52relation to previous closing price of 7.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OSUR Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Orasure Technologies Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from Weber Kathleen Gallagher, who sale 24,129 shares at the price of $8.05 back on Dec 19. After this action, Weber Kathleen Gallagher now owns 254,700 shares of Orasure Technologies Inc., valued at $194,219 using the latest closing price.

Anthony Michele Marie, the SVP Finance & CAO of Orasure Technologies Inc., sale 1,758 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Anthony Michele Marie is holding 86,188 shares at $11,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orasure Technologies Inc. stands at -4.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.70. Equity return is now at value 13.16, with 11.04 for asset returns.

Based on Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.