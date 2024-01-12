Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.56 in relation to previous closing price of 391.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Old Dominion (ODFL) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ODFL is $411.50, which is $22.66 above the current price. The public float for ODFL is 93.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on January 12, 2024 was 691.80K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a 2.63% rise in the past month, and a -8.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for ODFL’s stock, with a 3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ODFL Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $397.16. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 24,100 shares at the price of $390.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 766,754 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $9,413,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $390.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 798,604 shares at $936,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.