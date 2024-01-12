Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OIS is $9.20, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for OIS is 61.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume for OIS on January 12, 2024 was 612.90K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) has dropped by -0.83 compared to previous close of 6.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Lower equipment demand and significant debt exposures are matters of concern, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas- Mechanical and Equipment industry gloomy. Oil States International, (OIS), Matrix Service (MTRX) and Profire Energy (PFIE) are trying to survive industry challenges.

OIS’s Market Performance

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has experienced a -9.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.36% drop in the past month, and a -23.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for OIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.05% for OIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OIS Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Oil States International, Inc. saw -12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International, Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International, Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 16.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.