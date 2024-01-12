ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has gone up by 0.41% for the week, with a 10.88% rise in the past month and a 33.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.56% for ODD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for ODD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ODD is 23.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODD on January 12, 2024 was 450.12K shares.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.65 in relation to its previous close of 44.35. However, the company has experienced a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that After navigating treacherous waters in the preceding year, the US initial public offering (IPO) market embarked on a path of recovery in 2023, signaling the inception of a new upcycle.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ODD Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +0.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.58. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+67.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ODDITY Tech Ltd. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.19.

Based on ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.52. Total debt to assets is 7.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.