Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, OII stock has gone down by -5.15%, with a monthly decline of -1.69% and a quarterly plunge of -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Oceaneering International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.54% for OII’s stock, with a -7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OII is $26.17, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for OII on January 12, 2024 was 865.54K shares.

The stock price of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 19.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Oceaneering International (OII) reachead $19.17 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.31% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OII Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Oceaneering International, Inc. saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Roedel Shaun, who sale 2,122 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Roedel Shaun now owns 51,429 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc., valued at $56,984 using the latest closing price.

Curtis Alan R, the SVP and CFO of Oceaneering International, Inc., sale 31,011 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Curtis Alan R is holding 161,277 shares at $821,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International, Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 14.65, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.